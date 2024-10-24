Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.68 ($0.03), with a volume of 284154 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.70 ($0.04).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FAR
Ferro-Alloy Resources Stock Down 1.9 %
Ferro-Alloy Resources Company Profile
Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, nickel, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq vanadium/polymetallic mineral deposit located in southern Kazakhstan.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ferro-Alloy Resources
- What is a Special Dividend?
- A $1.75 Billion Gamble: Can Lucid Ignite Growth?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- The Rally in Lockheed Martin and RTX Can Continue: Here’s Why
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 Undervalued Technology Stocks With Big Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Ferro-Alloy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro-Alloy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.