Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.68 ($0.03), with a volume of 284154 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.70 ($0.04).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.87, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.56 million, a P/E ratio of -270.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, nickel, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq vanadium/polymetallic mineral deposit located in southern Kazakhstan.

