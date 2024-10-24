ExcelFin Acquisition (NASDAQ:XFIN) Stock Price Down 18.2% – What’s Next?

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 18.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.03 and last traded at $9.24. Approximately 24,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 19,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

ExcelFin Acquisition Stock Down 18.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.85.

Institutional Trading of ExcelFin Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,105,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,801,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its position in ExcelFin Acquisition by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 83,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

ExcelFin Acquisition Company Profile

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Mill, South Carolina.

