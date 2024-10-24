Ethereum (ETH) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.72 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2,551.11 or 0.03790141 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $307.14 billion and approximately $18.72 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00040216 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00006965 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00011966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00012251 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,395,818 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.