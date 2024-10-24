Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) & PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Head to Head Analysis

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY – Get Free Report) and Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.2% of Estée Lauder Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Estée Lauder Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk and Estée Lauder Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A Estée Lauder Companies 0 15 8 0 2.35

Profitability

Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus price target of $117.36, suggesting a potential upside of 33.69%. Given Estée Lauder Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Estée Lauder Companies is more favorable than PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk.

This table compares PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk and Estée Lauder Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk N/A N/A N/A Estée Lauder Companies 2.50% 16.91% 4.14%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk and Estée Lauder Companies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk N/A N/A N/A $13,921.51 0.00 Estée Lauder Companies $15.61 billion 2.02 $390.00 million $1.78 49.32

Estée Lauder Companies has higher revenue and earnings than PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Estée Lauder Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk pays an annual dividend of $10,182.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 358,831.3%. Estée Lauder Companies pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk pays out 73.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Estée Lauder Companies pays out 148.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Estée Lauder Companies beats PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk

(Get Free Report)

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk manufactures, markets, and distributes consumer goods in Indonesia. It offers soaps, detergents, dairy based foods, ice creams, savories, soy sauce, cosmetic products, tea-based beverages, and fruit juices. The company provides its products under the Axe, Bango, Buavita, Cif, Citra, Clear, Clear Men, Close Up, Cornetto, Dove, Feast, Feast, Glow & Lovely, Hellmann's, Jawara, Knorr, Lifebuoy, Lipton, Love Beauty & Planet, Lux, Magnum, Molto, Paddle Pop, Pepsodent, Pond's, Pond's Men, Populaire, Rexona, Rinso, Royco, SariWangi, Seru, Simple, St. Ives, Suave, Sunlight, Sunsilk, Superpell, TRESemmé, The Vegetarian Butcher, Unilever Professional, Vaseline Men, Viennetta, Vixal, Wall's, Wipol, Zwitsalm, and other brands. It also leases office space. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Tangerang, Indonesia. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk operates as a subsidiary of Unilever PLC.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools. The company also provides fragrance products in various forms comprising eau de parfum sprays and colognes, as well as lotions, powders, creams, candles, and soaps; and hair care products, including shampoos, conditioners, styling products, treatment, finishing sprays, and hair color products, as well as sells ancillary products and services. It offers its products under the Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, M·A·C, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, La Mer, Aveda, Jo Malone London, TOM FORD, Too Faced, Dr.Jart+, and The Ordinary brands. The company sells its products through department stores, specialty-multi retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and salons and spas; freestanding stores; its own and authorized retailer websites; third-party online malls; stores in airports; and duty-free locations. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.