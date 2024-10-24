Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.72-$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.89. Essential Properties Realty Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.840-1.890 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on EPRT. Truist Financial raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPRT traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $33.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,117. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.43. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.37.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 48.12% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 94.31%.

Insider Transactions at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 27,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $899,323.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,421,637.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

