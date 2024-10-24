Ergo Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00000972 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $51.78 million and $110,661.76 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68,252.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $365.41 or 0.00535380 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00008950 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.96 or 0.00103971 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.04 or 0.00228617 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00027680 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00026765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.39 or 0.00070892 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 78,087,357 coins and its circulating supply is 78,087,000 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

