Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.17 and last traded at $46.04, with a volume of 700814 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Equitable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equitable from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.70.

Equitable Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day moving average of $40.67.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. Equitable had a return on equity of 87.49% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 29.72%.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,635,021. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,635,021. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,321 shares in the company, valued at $819,596.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,500 shares of company stock worth $3,969,870 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitable

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Equitable by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,804,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,766,000 after buying an additional 637,916 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 15.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,083,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,855,000 after acquiring an additional 539,904 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 24,432.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,487 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,176,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Equitable by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,969,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,470,000 after purchasing an additional 721,028 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

