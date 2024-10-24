Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Cut to $101.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $134.00 to $101.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ENPH. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $111.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Glj Research began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.82 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.56.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $78.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $141.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.23.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.12). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $380.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,463,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 48.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 29,013 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 364.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after buying an additional 85,284 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at about $8,095,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 54.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 15,776 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

