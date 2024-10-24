Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $104.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ENPH. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.93.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ ENPH traded up $3.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,692,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,802,617. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.81 and its 200-day moving average is $112.23. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $141.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $380.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.51 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,285,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,408 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $424,130,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,021.4% during the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,183,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,028,000 after buying an additional 1,078,154 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 907,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,927,000 after acquiring an additional 90,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 826,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,434,000 after purchasing an additional 123,856 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.