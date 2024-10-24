Energi 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $432,027.59 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0547 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $4.48 million and approximately $432,027.59 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Energi has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00040180 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00006973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00012448 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00006944 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 81,949,552 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

