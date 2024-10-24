Enegra (EGX) (EGX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $17.04 Billion

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Enegra (EGX) has a total market cap of $17.04 billion and $394,614.35 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be purchased for approximately $200.56 or 0.00297720 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.94 or 0.00241882 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) Token Profile

Enegra (EGX) was first traded on August 2nd, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 200.54952327 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $398,081.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”



