Embracer Group AB (publ) (LON:0GFE) Shares Down 3.1% – Time to Sell?

Embracer Group AB (publ) (LON:0GFE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 26.89 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 28.26 ($0.37). 49,607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 348,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.17 ($0.38).

Embracer Group AB (publ) Stock Up 1.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 25.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 25.78. The company has a market capitalization of £25.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 0.65.

About Embracer Group AB (publ)

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company also publishes films and comic books, as well as engages in the trading of card games. It distributes games through retailers, physical stores, and digital distributors.

