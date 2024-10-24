DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Increases Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,966 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $7,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEM. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $2,691,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 406.4% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.14. 643,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,655,163. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

