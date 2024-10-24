DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Grows Stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the quarter. Rogers Communications makes up about 1.7% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $9,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.28. 141,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,500. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.55 and a 12-month high of $48.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.81 and a 200 day moving average of $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.33. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Rogers Communications from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

