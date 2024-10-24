DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Acquires 1,694 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 440.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 97.6% in the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 52.6% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 272.5% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NIKE from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.93. 1,304,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,586,634. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.86 and a 200-day moving average of $85.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

