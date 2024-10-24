Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. Has $32.76 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. cut its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 785,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises 17.4% of Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $32,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $65,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $41.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $42.76.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

