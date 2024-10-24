Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) Shares Down 7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Free Report) dropped 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.33. Approximately 392,990 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 239,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.

Separately, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Discovery Silver from C$2.65 to C$2.70 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$467.15 million and a P/E ratio of -11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 18.89 and a current ratio of 18.98.

In other news, Director Moira Tracey Smith sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total value of C$245,000.00.

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

