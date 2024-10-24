Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) Shares Down 7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Free Report) dropped 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.33. Approximately 392,990 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 239,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Discovery Silver from C$2.65 to C$2.70 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on DSV
Discovery Silver Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Moira Tracey Smith sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total value of C$245,000.00.
About Discovery Silver
Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Discovery Silver
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.