Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Shares Bought by RAM Investment Partners LLC

RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 584,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,491 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up 7.3% of RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $27,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFSD. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $47.28 on Thursday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $47.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average of $47.25.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.