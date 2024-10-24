Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Shares Bought by RAM Investment Partners LLC

RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 584,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,491 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up 7.3% of RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $27,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFSD. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $47.28 on Thursday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $47.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average of $47.25.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.