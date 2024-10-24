DiamondPeak (OTCMKTS:DPHCU) Shares Down 13.7% – What’s Next?

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DPHCU – Get Free Report) shares were down 13.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.76 and last traded at $20.45. Approximately 65,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 49,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.69.
DiamondPeak Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.45.
About DiamondPeak
DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.
