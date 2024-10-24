Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

DENN has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Denny’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Denny’s from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Get Denny's alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Denny’s

Denny’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ DENN opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $282.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.02. Denny’s has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $11.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $111.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.46 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Denny’s

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Denny’s during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 726.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 161.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Denny’s during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Denny’s during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.