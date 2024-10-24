DeepOnion (ONION) Trading Up 1.4% Over Last Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $2.13 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0543 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00064426 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00018388 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00006923 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001472 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000019 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,778.50 or 0.37984423 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.