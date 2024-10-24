D2L (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$9.15 and last traded at C$9.15. 4,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 2,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.22.

D2L Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.14.

About D2L

(Get Free Report)

D2L Inc cloud-based learning software for higher education institutions, kindergarten to grade 12 schools and districts, and private sector enterprises in Canada, the United States, and rest of world. The company offers Brightspace, a cloud-based learning platform that designs as the doorway to an all-in-one learning ecosystem; Performance+, an advanced predictive analytics package that comprising advanced analytics dashboards, insights report builder, the student success system, and D2L Brightspace LeaP; Creator+, an authoring system helping educators with authoring tools, game-based learning, awards leaderboard, Brightspace capture, and course catalogue; and D2L Wave, a free-to-use workforce education marketplace that simplifies the search for skill-aligned courses and programs for employees, and streamlines the approval, registration, and payment administration workflows for employers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D2L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D2L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.