Creditcoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.21 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $152.35 million and approximately $5.21 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000477 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 382,085,684 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.