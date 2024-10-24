Crane (NYSE:CR) Trading Down 4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) fell 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $149.91 and last traded at $152.14. 97,146 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 228,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Crane from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.33.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.33 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 193,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crane by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 33,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 31,069 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crane in the 1st quarter worth about $911,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Crane by 103.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,348,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,216,000 after purchasing an additional 685,230 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

