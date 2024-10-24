Covalon Technologies (CVE:COV) Shares Down 2.5% – Here’s Why

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (CVE:COV – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.06 and last traded at C$3.06. 31,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 19,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.14.

Covalon Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$85.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Covalon Technologies (CVE:COV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. Covalon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. The business had revenue of C$9.22 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Covalon Technologies Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covalon Technologies Company Profile

Covalon Technologies Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of medical products in infection management, advanced wound care, and surgical procedure areas in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform technologies comprise collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; and antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform, which is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity.

