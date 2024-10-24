Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CRVS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.56. 1,054,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,328. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $8.33. The company has a market cap of $472.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,855,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,123,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.

