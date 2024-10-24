Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.84.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTVA. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,578,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,083,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Corteva by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,842,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,954 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 700.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,301,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,238,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTVA opened at $60.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 76.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $60.88.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Corteva’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

