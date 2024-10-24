Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS) Trading Up 9.4% – Here’s Why

Cornerstone FS plc (LON:CSFS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 41 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 40.46 ($0.53). 558,725 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 369,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37 ($0.48).

Cornerstone FS Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 548.48. The company has a market capitalization of £23.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1,011.50 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 39.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 37.77.

Cornerstone FS Company Profile

Cornerstone FS plc provides international payment, currency risk management, and electronic account services using its proprietary cloud-based multicurrency payments platform. The company offers foreign currency exchange and payment services to individuals and businesses. It also offers various lending options, such as import and export, invoice, bridging, asset, property, equity, grant funding, as well as unsecured lending services.

