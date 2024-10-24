Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) PT Raised to $20.00 at Compass Point

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Compass Point from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CORZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Macquarie began coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Core Scientific from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Core Scientific Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Core Scientific stock opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. Core Scientific has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $14.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.51.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($4.47). The company had revenue of $141.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.58 million. Core Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Core Scientific will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Core Scientific

In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 11,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $108,986.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,686,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,869,720.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Core Scientific news, Director Jarrod M. Patten bought 4,000 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 279,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,618.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 11,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $108,986.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,686,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,869,720.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,761 shares of company stock valued at $127,080 in the last three months. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Core Scientific

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at $36,515,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the third quarter valued at $106,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at $21,973,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth $18,513,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the second quarter worth $12,239,000.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

