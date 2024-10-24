Cookie (COOKIE) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.28 Million

Cookie (COOKIE) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One Cookie token can currently be purchased for about $0.0251 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Cookie has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $395,102.22 worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cookie has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cookie Token Profile

Cookie launched on June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,744,297 tokens. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookie3_com. The official website for Cookie is www.cookie3.com.

Buying and Selling Cookie

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 90,367,417.95585327 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie is 0.02534653 USD and is up 4.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $397,383.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie3.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cookie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cookie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cookie using one of the exchanges listed above.

