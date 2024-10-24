Contrasting Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) & Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM)

Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) and Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cosmos Health and Edap Tms, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cosmos Health 0 0 1 0 3.00 Edap Tms 0 0 2 0 3.00

Edap Tms has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 480.91%. Given Edap Tms’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Edap Tms is more favorable than Cosmos Health.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

12.6% of Cosmos Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of Edap Tms shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of Cosmos Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Edap Tms shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Cosmos Health has a beta of 5.7, suggesting that its stock price is 470% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edap Tms has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cosmos Health and Edap Tms”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cosmos Health $56.45 million 0.22 -$18.54 million ($2.26) -0.33 Edap Tms $62.05 million 1.44 -$22.92 million ($0.54) -4.46

Cosmos Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Edap Tms. Edap Tms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cosmos Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cosmos Health and Edap Tms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cosmos Health -38.19% -5.83% -3.29% Edap Tms -31.68% -36.41% -22.25%

Summary

Edap Tms beats Cosmos Health on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cosmos Health

Cosmos Health Inc. manufactures, develops, and trades branded nutraceutical products in Greece, the United Kingdom, Croatia, Bulgaria, Cayman Islands, and Cyprus. It offers medicines, OTC medicines, nutraceutical products, vitamins, minerals and dietary, health care products, medical devices, baby products, and others under the Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation brand names. The company serves wholesale distributors and other healthcare providers, such as clinics, government agencies, independent retail and specialty pharmacies and independent specialty distributors. It sells its products through independent wholesale distributors. Cosmos Health Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices based on HIFU technology for the minimally invasive treatment of urological and other clinical indications. This segment also offers Ablatherm, an ultrasound guided robotic HIFU device for the treatment of organ-confined prostate cancer; and the Focal One, a HIFU robotic device dedicated to the focal therapy of prostate cancer, as well as disposables, and leasing and treatment related services; and maintenance services. The ESWL division manufactures, markets, and services lithotripter for the treatment of urinary tract stones by means of ESWL technology; and offers Sonolith i-move, an extracorporeal shockwave lithotripter, as well as sells disposable parts for lithotripters and electrodes. The Distribution division markets, distributes, and services lasers, micro-ultrasound systems, and other medical products from third parties, as well as leases devices; sells disposables and spare parts; and offers maintenance services. It markets and sells its products through its direct marketing, sales organization, and service platform, as well as through third-party distributors and agents. The company serves hospitals, urology clinics, and research institutions. EDAP TMS S.A. was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Lyon, France.

