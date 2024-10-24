Conflux One Day Trading Volume Reaches $23.26 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $699.81 million and approximately $23.26 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,057,096,545 coins and its circulating supply is 4,532,085,730 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

