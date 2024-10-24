Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), reports. The business had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.69 million. Comstock had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 230.15%.

Comstock Stock Performance

Comstock stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.43. 764,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,230,841. Comstock has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27. The firm has a market cap of $59.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LODE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Comstock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.60 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Leo M. Drozdoff acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.15 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,000. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Comstock stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Inc. (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) by 137.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,868,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,662,524 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.07% of Comstock worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Company Profile

Comstock Inc engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries.

Featured Stories

