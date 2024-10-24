Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Sells 649 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,191,386,000 after buying an additional 4,116,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,765,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,857 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 764.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,935,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,236 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,825,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,019 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 35,177.0% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 977,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,780,000 after purchasing an additional 975,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.28. 743,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,837,571. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $84.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.12.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

