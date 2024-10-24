Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,406.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $198.31. The stock had a trading volume of 12,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,169. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $201.08. The firm has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.54.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

