Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 837,993 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,409 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $35,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 115,703,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,015,737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929,963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,329,384 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,500,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,626 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Comcast by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,214,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243,302 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 25,881.7% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,850,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $470,391,000 after buying an additional 10,809,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 10,818,009 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $423,633,000 after buying an additional 219,894 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.39. 3,018,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,473,480. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $162.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.45.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.25 to $47.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.58.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

