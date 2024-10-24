Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 293,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $9,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,086,000 after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 173,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,119 shares during the period. Sebold Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Eastern Bank lifted its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 463,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period.

Get Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF alerts:

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XCEM opened at $32.15 on Thursday. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $33.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day moving average of $31.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Company Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XCEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.