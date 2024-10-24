CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CME traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $228.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,478. CME Group has a 52-week low of $190.70 and a 52-week high of $230.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.66. The company has a market capitalization of $82.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $219.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CME

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,932,706.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,932,706.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total transaction of $163,610.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,504.39. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CME Group

(Get Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.