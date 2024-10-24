Citigroup Raises Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $98.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its target price upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $97.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Susquehanna upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.78.

CP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,422,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,457. The company has a market cap of $73.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.92 and a 200 day moving average of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,926,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,079,474,000 after acquiring an additional 588,701 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,703,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,915,196,000 after buying an additional 532,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,932,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,580,556,000 after buying an additional 533,792 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,821,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,088,155,000 after acquiring an additional 723,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,568,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $909,721,000 after purchasing an additional 216,062 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

