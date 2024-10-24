Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Position Raised by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 284.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Cintas were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Baird R W lowered Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cintas from $166.75 to $199.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.63.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $209.71 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $123.65 and a 1-year high of $215.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.86 and its 200-day moving average is $189.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.