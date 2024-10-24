Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $38.97 and traded as high as $40.89. Chefs’ Warehouse shares last traded at $40.59, with a volume of 217,361 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CHEF

Chefs’ Warehouse Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.02.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $954.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.34 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHEF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,289,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,440,000 after acquiring an additional 14,209 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 760,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,635,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 553,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,412,000 after purchasing an additional 52,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

(Get Free Report)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.