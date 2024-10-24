Cheelee Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $250.36 Million (CHEEL)

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One Cheelee token can now be purchased for about $12.94 or 0.00018999 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cheelee has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Cheelee has a market cap of $250.36 million and $6.82 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cheelee Token Profile

Cheelee launched on July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. The official message board for Cheelee is medium.com/cheelee-cheel. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/. Cheelee’s official website is cheelee.io.

Cheelee Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 56,798,466.93638466 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 12.8732101 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $7,099,612.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheelee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheelee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cheelee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

