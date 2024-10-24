Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,527,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $912,070,000 after purchasing an additional 114,938 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,108,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,869,000 after purchasing an additional 391,983 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,623,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,169,000 after purchasing an additional 419,404 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,608,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,450,000 after purchasing an additional 39,092 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,674,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,266,000 after purchasing an additional 77,849 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $178.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.56.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $205.38 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $126.57 and a one year high of $210.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.59.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

