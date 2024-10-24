Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.66 and traded as high as $2.94. Century Casinos shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 36,263 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Century Casinos from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CNTY

Century Casinos Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $90.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.60.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.96). Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 40.28% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $146.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Century Casinos, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Casinos

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Century Casinos by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 117,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 45,695 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Century Casinos in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the first quarter worth $66,000. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Casinos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.