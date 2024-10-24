Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Trading Down 4.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) were down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $85.25 and last traded at $86.11. Approximately 523,242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 321,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.53.

LEU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital downgraded Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centrus Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.35. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.70 million. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 299.92% and a net margin of 22.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEU. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the first quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

