CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 467,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,985 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF were worth $20,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $256,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $533,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 168.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 10,523 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKAG opened at $42.02 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $39.36 and a one year high of $43.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average of $41.97.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1546 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

