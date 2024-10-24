Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 199.74 ($2.59) and traded as low as GBX 177.40 ($2.30). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 178 ($2.31), with a volume of 187,436 shares.

CAML has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.79) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.99) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £307.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,105.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 187.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 199.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 5.17%. Central Asia Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11,250.00%.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan. The company owns 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.

