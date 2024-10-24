CEEK VR Reaches Market Cap of $24.22 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $24.22 million and $560,504.28 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0301 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00007678 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,164.20 or 1.00074297 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00012911 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00007515 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006444 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00067088 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03024223 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $612,845.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

