Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $717.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Carpenter Technology Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CRS traded down $5.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.57. The stock had a trading volume of 521,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,997. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.59, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.45. Carpenter Technology has a fifty-two week low of $58.87 and a fifty-two week high of $166.51.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRS shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on Carpenter Technology from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.