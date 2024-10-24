Card Factory (LON:CARD) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 87.32 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 88 ($1.14), with a volume of 1171776 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.50 ($1.15).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have weighed in on CARD shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Card Factory in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 154 ($2.00) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.40) target price on shares of Card Factory in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.
Card Factory Stock Performance
Card Factory Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Card Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.
Insider Activity at Card Factory
In other news, insider Pamela Powell purchased 4,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £4,956.64 ($6,435.52). 14.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Card Factory Company Profile
Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.
